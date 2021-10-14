The Budget for the 2022 legislature was presented to the Parliament of Malta on 11 October 2021. While the majority of initiatives are clearly targeted at safeguarding the wellbeing of those members of society who are most vulnerable and are who suffered to strongest negative impact as a result of the pandemic, such as pensioners and low-income families, sustainability and the environment remain key areas of focus. A number of key initiatives push for less traffic pollution, investment in and renovation of older residential buildings and cracking down on tax evasion. To read our summary of some of the more interesting measures being proposed please click here.

