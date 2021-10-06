ARTICLE

Philippines: Tax Issues And Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) For The Third Quarter Of 2021

SyCipLaw's Tax Department has prepared an international edition of its Tax Issues and Practical Solutions (T.I.P.S.) for the third quarter of 2021.

Please read the full text at https://tinyurl.com/SyCipLaw-SeptTIPS-Int-Vol3 or https://tinyurl.com/SyCipLaw-SeptTIPS-Int-Vol3-1.

The SyCipLaw T.I.P.S - International Edition covers the following tax issues:

Is the phrase "exclusive of value-added tax" in a contract price stipulation sufficient to shift the burden of paying VAT from the seller to the buyer? May a taxpayer be estopped from questioning the authority of revenue officers who conducted a tax audit merely because the taxpayer actively participated in the audit? Sales to Export Enterprises - 12% or 0%? In a claim for refund of input VAT, does the input VAT have to be directly attributable to the taxpayer's zero-rated or effectively zero-rated sales? POGOs - Quo vadis? Is it a good time to buy a passenger car or a light commercial vehicle? Are your bingeing days in streaming platforms over?

