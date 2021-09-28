Uzbekistan:
Uzbekistan Plans To Reduce The VAT Rate From 2023
28 September 2021
GRATA International
In the Х Congress of the Liberal Democratic Party, the
President of Uzbekistan, in his election programme, stated that the
VAT rate would be reduced from 15% to 12%.
The previous reduction of VAT in 2019 in the republic allowed to
reduce the tax expenses of entrepreneurs of about UZS 10
trillion.
In addition, the President announced a reduction in profit tax
for certain categories of business – from 20% to 15%. The
individual business categories are as follows:
- banks;
- mobile operators;
- manufacturers of cement and polyethylene pellets;
- entrepreneurs who profit from the provision of services in
markets and shopping malls.
