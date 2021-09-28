ARTICLE

In the Х Congress of the Liberal Democratic Party, the President of Uzbekistan, in his election programme, stated that the VAT rate would be reduced from 15% to 12%.

The previous reduction of VAT in 2019 in the republic allowed to reduce the tax expenses of entrepreneurs of about UZS 10 trillion.

In addition, the President announced a reduction in profit tax for certain categories of business – from 20% to 15%. The individual business categories are as follows:

banks;

mobile operators;

manufacturers of cement and polyethylene pellets;

entrepreneurs who profit from the provision of services in markets and shopping malls.

