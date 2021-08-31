ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The North Macedonian Government has adopted amendments to the VAT Law during July 2021. The amendments affect the supply for electricity to final consumers; a supply which has until now been subject to the standard rate of 18%.

As of 16 July 2021 and up until 30 June 2022, a reduced rate of 5% will apply to the supply of electricity while starting from 1 July 2022 and until 30 June 2023, the supply will be subject to a slightly higher but still preferential rate of 10%.

The legislation changes stipulate that as of 1 July 2023, the standard rate of 18% will be put back into effect.

The application of the reduced VAT rates is planned to at least partially offset the expected price hike, following pressure by key energy market players to increase the price of electricity due to 2020 reported losses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.