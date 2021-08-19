3 minutes on VAT implications for businesses

There are 'critical' moments when VAT implications need to be managed.

When do you register a business for VAT? What is subject to VAT? What are the requirements for VAT returns? What other options and declarations are available or even necessary?

Click on the video to get your answer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.