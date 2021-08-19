Luxembourg:
Managing VAT Implications At 'Critical' Moments For A Business (Video)
19 August 2021
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
3 minutes on VAT implications for businesses
There are 'critical' moments when VAT implications need
to be managed.
When do you register a business for VAT? What is subject to VAT?
What are the requirements for VAT returns? What other options and
declarations are available or even necessary?
Click on the video to get your answer.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from Luxembourg
Taxation Of The Digital Economy: What's In The Pipeline?
ATOZ Tax Advisers
At the end of 2020, the OECD aimed at addressing and coming to a successful conclusion on tax challenges arising from globalisation and the digitalisation of the economy, especially on the global minimum tax by mid- 2021.
Corporate Tax 2021 - Luxembourg
Maples Group
James O'Neal, Jean-Dominique Morelli, and Inès Annioui-Schildknecht provide an overview of corporate tax work, key developments and the tax climate in Luxembourg.