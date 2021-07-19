Since 2020, a highly important wide-scale change was implemented regarding tax administration. Based on the declarations submitted for a particular month, the taxpayer receives an automatic refund of the existing VAT surplus to his bank account.

The system is fully automated, and the process is based on a modern risk assessment system based on updated software developed by the Revenue Service. As a result of this reform, in 2021, based on more than 80.000 submitted applications, taxpayers were automatically reimbursed more than 800 million GEL without any delays or requests.

RS CAR in Georgia will serve taxpayers in 27 locations.

During the 1 -22of July Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia is launching a new service of minibuses called "RS CAR" for taxpayers in the remote regions. The minibus is equipped with the same technical means available in the service centers of the Revenue Service and will allow taxpayers to receive the necessary mobile services at their place of residence.

The taxpayers would be able to get advice on the application of the Tax Code of Georgia and relevant regulations, how to use the website of the Revenue Service, how to apply after authorization to grant or revoke the status of a micro/small business or a fixed taxpayer status, etc.

Furthermore, it is also possible to get a relevant information within the competence of the Revenue Service (on tax debt, taxpayer registration, VAT registration, income, etc.)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.