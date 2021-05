ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Tax from European Union

Trust Registration Service Extension – Trustees….Are You Ready? Keebles HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) have recently confirmed details of the extension to their Trust Registration Service (TRS)...

New Rate Of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) For Non-UK Residents Katten Muchin Rosenman Following on from the announcement in the 2018 Budget, from 1 April 2021 non-UK resident purchasers of residential property in England and Northern Ireland will be subject to a new higher rate...

Spotlight On Private Wealth - March 2021 Reynolds Porter Chamberlain Our quarterly update is designed to keep you up to speed with developments in the private wealth world. In this edition we explore charitable gifting, conflicts of interest, potential tax reform ..

Cyprus Tax Facts 2021 - Corporation Tax BDO Ltd All companies tax resident of Cyprus are taxed on all their income accrued or derived from all sources in Cyprus and abroad.

Ball Europe - Accounting Entry Not Included In Tax Return Sufficient To Preclude Discovery Assessment Reynolds Porter Chamberlain In Ball Europe Ltd v HMRC [2021] UKFTT 23 (TC), the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) has held that the presence of amounts in a taxpayer's accounts but not its tax return ...