A big change in VAT law is fast approaching: from 1 July 2021 new VAT e-commerce rules will come into force throughout the EU. Affecting nearly all cross-border B2C e-commerce activities, this new set of rules is likely to change your VAT obligations.

For a better understanding of what impact these rules may have on your organization, we have summarized the most important aspects in our brochure titled 'New VAT e-commerce rules':

You can also download the pdf version.

Are you ready?

The brochure also sets out what actions you should take to get ready. Registrations for the new VAT schemes (OSS and IOSS) are open as of 1 April 2021 in most EU countries, amongst which the Benelux.

