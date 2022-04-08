ARTICLE

Key Points

Russia suspended simplified procedures for the issuance of visas to nationals of the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United States on 4 April 2022

Overview

On 4 April 2022, the government of Russia implemented measures to restrict the issuance of visas to select citizens and countries. Under the decree, simplified visa issuance procedures with the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United States have also been suspended. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also granted permission to implement restrictions on the issuance of visas to foreign nationals and stateless persons.

In addition, one-year visas for official delegations and journalists and five-year visas for members of the national and regional governments, parliaments and courts have been canceled.

What are the Changes?

The government of Russia suspended simplified visa issuance procedures with multiple countries across the globe. According to the government, suspensions will apply to countries and citizens that Russia has deemed "unfriendly" due to the crisis response in Ukraine. Business travelers and those seeking visas will still be able to apply for a visa to enter Russia, but not under simplified procedures and at the discretion of Russian officials.

Looking Ahead

The government is expected to release additional information clarifying how the decree will go into effect. Continue to check the government of Russia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 6 April 2022

