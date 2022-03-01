In response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, several governments in neighboring countries have paused the issuance of visas for Russian nationals and suspended entry for the time being.

This is an evolving situation, and below is a preliminary list of governments that have suspended visa issuance for Russian nationals as of 25 Feb. 2022.

Czech Republic

On 23 Feb. 2022, VFS Global, the Czech Republic's visa processing service provider, announced that applications submitted in Russia for the Czech Schengen visa will be suspended until further notice.

Latvia

On 25 Feb. 2022, the government of Latvia indefinitely suspended the issuance of visas to Russian nationals, except for humanitarian reasons.?

Lithuania

On 24 Feb. 2022, the government of Lithuania suspended the issuance of visas for Russian nationals.?

Envoy will continue to monitor for further developments and will provide additional information related to entrance and visa issuance for Russian nationals as it becomes available. Please consult your organization's global immigration team for specific guidance.?