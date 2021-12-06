Key Points

Medical examinations will be required for foreign nationals before obtaining a Russian work permit

Overview

Beginning 31 Oct 2021, the government of Russia started to require foreign nationals to pass a mandatory medical exam before a new work permit or permit renewal could be approved. In accordance with Russian law, the mandatory medical examination must be carried out within Russia at an approved medical institution. The medical examination must also have taken place within 30 days of the foreign national entering Russia prior to obtaining work visa approval.

What are the Changes?

The Russian government now requires foreign nationals to complete a medical examination within Russia before a work permit can be granted.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check Russia's website and Envoy's website for additional updates and information.

Originally published 2 December, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.