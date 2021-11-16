Key Points

The U.S. Department of State has limited operations of its Embassy in Moscow?

Russian nationals must submit visa applications at the U.S. Embassy in Poland

Overview

On Oct. 24, 2021, the U.S. Department of State updated its Foreign Affairs Manual (FAM) concerning the status of Russian nationals.

If located in Russia, Russian nationals should now file visa applications at the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw, Poland. Russian nationals residing in countries outside of Russia should continue to file visa applications at the nearest third country U.S. Embassy or Consulate.

Visa applicants who filed with the U.S. Embassy in Moscow will have their files transferred to the U.S. Embassy in Warsaw and receive notification for their application interview when this becomes eligible.?

Visa applicants who received notification of an appointment at the Embassy in Moscow are required to fill out a transfer request.?

For additional information click here.?

What Are the Changes?

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow will now operate under limited circumstances due to staff limitations. The U.S. Embassy in Warsaw was designated for the future processing of visas for residents of Russia.?

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the U.S. Embassy in Moscow's website and Envoy's website for additional information and updates.?

Originally published 12 November 2021.

