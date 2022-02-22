Former head moves over to the Eurasian Patent Office

The Russian IP office has seen changes at the top of the organisation.

As of Friday 18 February, Grigory Ivliev, who has held the post of head of the registry since 2015, has taken on the mantle of President of the Eurasian Patent Office (EAPO). Mr Ivliev's move was flagged at the thirty-eighth (eleventh extraordinary) meeting of the EAPO Administrative Council, which took place on August 9-10, 2021.

Consequently, Yury Zubov, who was previously the Deputy Head of Rospatent has moved to the top role. In his position as Deputy Head, he supervised activities on digital transformation implemented as part of the national program "Digital Economy of the Russian Federation".

What does this change mean in practice for both organisations? This rearrangement means the continuing development of interstate institutions within the framework of the EurAsEC and the strengthening of the role of the Russian Federation to create a common space for circulation and protection of intellectual property rights.

Equally, the appointment of Yury Zubov to the Head of Rospatent ensures continuity in the national office, which, in turn, gives a guarantee that the Office's approaches to key issues will remain unchanged, and a confirmation of the continued course towards digitalization and innovative development, including internal processes at the agency.