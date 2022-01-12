ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The EAEU trademark Treaty that introduces a new regional trademark and appellations of origin protection system was signed in Moscow on February 3, 2020 by five member-states of the EAEU: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The Treaty governs legal relations concerning filing application for registration and protection of trademarks and appellations of origin within the member-states of the EAEU. The said Treaty was ratified by all member-states and came into force on April 26, 2021. However, after the ratification procedure was completed it was not clear when the new regional trademark and appellations of origin protection system will become available for applicants.

On December 16, 2021 a new development has been made - the Russian government adopted a schedule of official fees for certain legal operations related to registration of Eurasian trademarks and appellations of origin which enter into force on July 1, 2022 (The Government Resolution No.2318 dated December 16, 2021). It may be expected that the governments of the rest of the member-states are to adopt the local fees this year as well in order for the Eurasian trademark and appellations of origin system to start operating.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.