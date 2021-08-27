ARTICLE

This article provides background information on the purpose and origins of this new legislation, then it describes the new IP object in comparison with the existing protection for Appellations of origin of goods, and finally draws a few perspectives.

On 27 July 2020, new legislation came into force upgrading the Russian IP system with a new IP right: geographical indications (geografičeskoe ukazanie, hereinafter GIs). Protection for signs indicating the geographical provenance of goods was introduced in Russia in 19921 and until July 2020 it was only available through appellations of origin of goods (naimenovanie mesta proisho~denija tovara, hereinafter AoGs). The brand new IP right makes it possible to protect designations that are used to identify a product as originating from a particular territory and does not require as tight a link between the product's characteristics and geographical environment as do AoGs....

