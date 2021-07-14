Russian Federation:
Registering Personal Names As Trademarks In Russia (Video)
In this video you will learn more about registering personal
names as trademarks in Russia and why you should do so, what
consequences and benefits there are when doing such a
procedure.
VIDEO
