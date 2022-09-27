Russian Federation:
The Government Of The Russian Federation Has Approved The Treaty Between The Russian Federation And Belarus On General Principles Of Taxation On Indirect Taxes
27 September 2022
GRATA International
The Treaty covers VAT and excise duties, for which the national
legislation is to be brought into conformity with the Treaty by
January 1, 2023.
Regarding excise taxes, for example, a minimum list of goods and
services (for example, cigarettes, tobacco, motor gasoline, etc.)
and minimum rates of excise taxes are established. It is also
established that for a number of excisable goods it is impossible
to establish deductions or other rules allowing the taxpayer to
reduce the amount of calculated excise tax.
Regarding VAT, the parties have established lists to be guided
by: categories of taxpayers who are relieved from VAT; operations
(turnovers) that are relieved from VAT; operations (turnovers) that
are subject to VAT at a reduced rate (except for zero rate);
operations (turnovers) that are subject to VAT at a zero rate.
Among other things, the Treaty suggests creation of an
integrated system of indirect taxes administration. The system will
include information about the operations of VAT payers of the two
countries that are registered with the tax authorities as of
January 1, 2023.
