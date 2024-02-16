Russian Federation:
Oksana Afanasyeva, A Partner In The Tax Practice Of GRATA International St. Petersburg, Gave A Comment For Pravo.ru
16 February 2024
GRATA International
"The Federal Tax Service is strengthening control over the
finances of Russians who are abroad"- so begins an article by
Pravo.ru.
Oksana Afanasyeva discusses the latest changes and their
effects: "All property owners abroad will have to think about
taxation of property transactions".
Read the full text on Pravo.ru
