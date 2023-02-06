ARTICLE

Despite turbulent times in politics the AIPPI Russian National Group is pursuing its goals, i.e. proliferation of knowledge on intellectual property and assistance in understanding the intricacies of patent protection and commercialization.

The 2nd Patent Congress achieved more than a thousand registrations. It was held on and offline with about 350 personal attendees at the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and more than 2,000 participants online. There was an impressive assortment of speakers: representatives of the Russian patent office and the Eurasian patent office, The Chamber of Commerce and Industry, lawyers from the leading law firms in Russia and in-house lawyers. The Congress included a plenary session and four round tables. The topics discussed were Unitary Eurasian Patents and Trends, Court Practice in Infringement Cases, Administrative and Civil Regulation in Patent Disputes, Patenting in Pharma and IT Field, Compulsory Licensing, Protection of Rights of Foreign Right Owners and many others. All the discussions were on point and revealed live interest of the participants.

The Congress showed that the need for intellectual property is high on the agenda among industrial and commercial companies. The market is avid for the new products and ideas. Entrepreneurs are willing to protect their business assets and do that readily. They understand that if their product is unique there will always be people who will want to ride on the success of the original inventor and take away his/her market share. In order to avoid daunting and time consuming efforts it is always better to protect one's assets in time.

The congress showed that given the interest of the public it is worth organizing it annually.

Originally Published by AIPPI Newsletter

