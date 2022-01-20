ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Since June 1, 2021 the Eurasian Patent Office has started accepting and examining applications for the issuance of Eurasian patents for industrial designs, which allows obtaining legal protection for an industrial design simultaneously in several member states of the Eurasian Patent Convention.

On December 31, 2021, the President of Belarus signed the Law No. 137-Z "On the Accession of the Republic of Belarus to the Protocol on the protection of industrial designs to the Eurasian Patent Convention of September 9, 1994". The Protocol on the protection of industrial designs will enter into force for Belarus three months after the deposit of the relevant Act of accession with the depositary.

Thus, after the entry into force of the Protocol for Belarus, the Eurasian patent for an industrial design will be valid on the territory of seven countries: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Belarus.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.