On 1 April 2020, the President of the Russian Federation signed Federal Law No. 98-FZ On On 08 June 2020 the President of the Russian Federation signed the Federal Law No. 166-FZ of 08 June 2020 "On amending certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation in order to take urgent measures ensuring a sustainable development of the economy and preventing the consequences of the spread of the new coronavirus infection". In particular, it introduces several amendments to Federal law No. 98-FZ of 01 April 2020 (the "Law") and provides for new options for tenants:
Rent reduction
Who is entitled to claim a rent reduction?
Tenants fulfilling the following conditions:
- has a lease agreement concluded before the current state of high alert was established
- is a small- or medium-sized business
- conducts activities in sectors of the economy that are included in the government's List of Affected Industries
Period of rent reduction
Up to one year.
Amount of the rent reduction
Not regulated. The parties should conduct negotiations.
Is the landlord under an obligation to give a rent reduction?
No, the Law does not provide for any such obligation.
How does this change differ from the previously existing right for other tenants to claim a rent reduction?
Under Art. 19(3) of the Law, which we reviewed in an earlier Legal Alert, the tenant must prove that they are unable to use the leased premises. These is no such obligation for tenants that meet the criteria above.
Repudiation (termination) of the lease agreement
Who is entitled to repudiate (terminate) the agreement?
Tenants fulfilling the following conditions:
- has a lease agreement concluded before the current state of high alert was established
- is a small- or medium-sized business
- conducts activities in sectors of the economy that are included in the government's List of Affected Industries
In which cases can the tenant repudiate the agreement?
If the parties have not come to an agreement on rent reduction or other amendments to the lease agreement within 14 business days after the tenant has requested a rent reduction.
What are the conditions for repudiation?
- repudiation must happen at the latest on 01 October 2020
- compensation for damages incurred as lost profits, or damages for termination or repudiation of the agreement, if provided for in the agreement, are not chargeable to the tenant
- any deposit provided for in the lease agreement and paid by the tenant, is not refundable to the tenant
- only fixed-term lease agreements may be repudiated under this rule
Lease extension for state and municipal property
|Lease object
|Land plots
|Other property
|Extension term
|
|
|Prerequisites
|
|
|Terms of extension
|
|
