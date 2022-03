ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Russian Federation

Facebook's 'Meta' Transformation And The Complexity Of Rebranding Dennemeyer Group One imagines that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tries to focus on the big picture above all.

5 Steps To Conclude An Interconnection Agreement In Hungary SMARTLEGAL Schmidt&Partners In the world of globalization interconnection agreements between telecommunication operators have growing importance.

Moving Your Law Firm's Applications To The Cloud: Project And Contract Considerations For Success Kemp IT Law Fuelled by rising client expectations, competitive pressures and the pandemic, ‘as a Service' delivery of everything tech has become the engine of digital transformation for professional firms.

Motor Racing, Passion And The Pursuit Of Perfection Withers LLP Aasmah talks to Ron Dennis, philanthropist and Founding Shareholder and former Chairman and CEO of the McLaren Technology Group, about how passion has been the...

Shepherd And Wedderburn Advises TVSquared In Its Merger With Innovid Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP We are delighted to have supported our client TVSquared, a global measurement and attribution platform for converged TV, in its sale to Innovid, a US-based connected TV advertising delivery and measurement platform.