The General Court of the European Union recently delivered its decision on the appeal of Mr Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Shulgin, a Russian businessman, challenging the EU Commission's renewal of his inclusion in the EU sanctions list due to his role as CEO of Ozon (a leading e-commerce platform in Russia). In the attached article published in the Cyprus Mail, Elias Neocleous & Co LLC Senor Associate Kyriaki Stinga and Associate Adonis Zachariou examine the court's decision and reasoning, which provides some interesting and formative guidance on the reasons for the imposition of restrictive measures and the obligations of those that decide on their implementation.

