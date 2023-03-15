The OverRuled: Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

03 Mar 2023 (Russia - Countermeasures):

Russian Presidential Decree No. 138 establishes requirements for transactions with securities previously acquired from "unfriendly" persons after March 1, 2022.

28 Feb 2023 (Ukraine):

Content provided in collaboration with Sayenko Kharenko.

Ukraine withdraws from the Agreement on the preferential supply of special equipment of Border Troops and other material means to Border Troops of Member States of the Commonwealth.

28 Feb 2023 (Ukraine):

Ukraine terminated the Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Russian Federation on cooperation and interaction in the field of construction of checkpoints across the Ukrainian-Russian state border.

