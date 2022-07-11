Key Points

The Russian government will lift all COVID-19 entry restrictions for all foreign nationals entering the country via airway and sea borders

Belarussian nationals will be permitted to enter Russia without providing proof of a negative PCR test result beginning 15 July 2022

Overview

The government of Russia will lift pandemic-related entry restrictions that prevented most foreign nationals from entering the country. The government will also introduce new COVID-19-related health entrance measures for travelers from Belarus. As of 14 June 2022, foreign nationals are permitted to enter Russia via airway and sea checkpoints. Restrictions on select land borders, including those between Russia and Kazakhstan, Mongolia and Georgia will remain in place until 14 July 2022. After 15 July 2022, all land border restrictions will be lifted.

Fully vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers entering the country will be subject to the following requirements:

Travelers must present proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (translated into English or Russian) that was taken no more than 48 hours prior to travel;

Undergo COVID-19 testing upon arrival and if a positive result is received, quarantine until a negative test result is received.

Beginning 15 July 2022, citizens and permanent residents of Belarus will not be required to present proof of a negative PCR test when entering the country via airway.

What are the Changes?

The government of Russia lifted entry restrictions for all foreign national travelers entering the country via airway or sea. Most foreign nationals have been prevented from entering the country since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The government will also remove entry PCR testing requirements for Belarusian nationals and permanent residents on 15 July 2022.

Originally published JULY 8, 2022

