Key Points

Russia introduced new vaccination requirements for foreign nationals currently working or applying for a work permit in the country

Overview

The government of Russia introduced new vaccination requirements for foreign national employees. Under these new requirements, foreign nationals and their employers must submit proof of vaccination against measles prior to 31 December 2023. Foreign nationals who have previously been vaccinated can provide proof of previous vaccination and a positive antibody test result.

What are the Changes?

Looking Ahead

Originally published 20 March, 2023

