Russian Federation:
New Vaccination Requirements For Foreign National Employees
29 March 2023
Envoy Global, Inc.
Key Points
- Russia introduced new vaccination requirements for foreign
nationals currently working or applying for a work permit in the
country
Overview
The government of Russia introduced new vaccination
requirements for foreign national employees.
Under these new requirements, foreign nationals and their employers
must submit proof of vaccination against measles prior to 31
December 2023. Foreign nationals who have previously been
vaccinated can provide proof of previous vaccination and a positive
antibody test result.
What are the Changes?
New vaccination requirements have been imposed by the Russian
government on foreign national employees. To comply with these
requirements, foreign nationals and their employers must provide
evidence of vaccination against measles before 31 December
2023.
Looking Ahead
Continue to check the government Russia's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and
information.
Originally published 20 March, 2023
