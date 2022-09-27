On 21 September 2022, the government of Russia introduced an executive order that aims to partially mobilize citizens of the Russian Federation. Envoy will continue to monitor this news for updates concerning these efforts and the affected individuals.

The government of Russia's executive order will allow the government to call up citizens for service in the country's armed forces. According to the government, citizens called forward for military service will be presented with money allowances, and citizens employed by defense companies in Russia will benefit from an exemption from the mobilization draft for the duration of their employment.

According to a statement made by the president of Russia, the mobilization efforts will include military reservists: primarily those who served in the armed forces and have specific military occupational specialties and corresponding experience. However, the government is expected to release further information defining the categories of citizens of Russia who have the right to draft exemptions and the manners in which these exemptions shall apply. This information is expected to include insight into categories based on job titles, industries, occupations, positions, specialties and institutions.

On 26 September 2022, the official government news agency announced that Russia had no immediate plans to close borders or introduce martial law in certain regions of the country.

On 26 September 2022, the government of Russia signed a resolution establishing that employment contracts with workers who have been called up for military service will be suspended, but not permanently terminated. Instead, employers will be required to maintain work contacts that will allow Russian nationals to return to their usual work positions after completing military service. According to the announcement, these measures will apply to employees and civil servants who can present a "call-up paper". During the employee's absence, the employer is permitted to temporarily hire an additional employee under a fixed-term employment agreement.

On 24 September 2022, the government of Russia announced that full-time and part-time students enrolled in a nationally accredited vocational training or a higher education program at a state educational organization or research organization will be deferred from military service.

On 24 September 2022, the government of Russia introduced an amendment to the Federal Law on the Citizenship of the Russian Federation. The amendment will allow foreign nationals who enter a Russian military contract to apply for citizenship in Russia without fulfilling some terms for applying for citizenship, including the condition to hold a permanent residence permit.

Originally published 26 September, 2022

