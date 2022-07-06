Key Points

Russia will allow foreign nationals employed by a duly accredited organization to apply for a residence permit without first being required to hold a temporary residence permit

Overview

On 28 June 2022, the government of Russia introduced an amendment to the Federal Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation. The amendment will allow foreign nationals who have obtained an employment contract or civil law contract in Russia to obtain a residence permit without the need to first file for a temporary residence permit.

To qualify, the foreign national must be employed or performing a service for a duly accredited organization. In addition, the foreign national must be performing activities in the field of information technology unless the entity has resident status in a technology-innovation special economic zone.

What are the Changes?

The government of Russia made amendments to the Federal Law on the Legal Status of Foreign Citizens in the Russian Federation. The amendment eased immigration document requirements for applicants applying for a residence permit in Russia.

Looking Ahead

Originally published 5 July 2022

