Key Points

Agreement reached between Russia and Uzbekistan to expand the number of days available before citizens need to register residency addresses

Overview

The Russian government ratified an agreement with Uzbekistanexpanding the period granted before citizens of either country must file for address registration. All citizens will need to file with the local immigration authorities of either country within 15 calendar days of arrival.

What are the Changes?

On 17 June 2022, the government of Russia and the government of Uzbekistan reached an agreement that extends the time granted to citizens for registering residence addresses with local immigration authorities. Citizens of each country must register with the respected authorities within 15 calendar days of arrival. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the government of Russia's website, the government of Uzbekistan's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and information.

Originally published 28 June, 2022

