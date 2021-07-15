Key Points

Beginning Dec. 29, 2021, foreign nationals entering Russia for employment purposes will be required to undergo fingerprinting, photographs, and medical examinations within 30 calendar days after their arrival.

Foreign nationals entering Russia for purposes unrelated to employment, such as dependents of foreign workers, will be required to undergo fingerprinting, photographs and medical examinations within 90 calendar days after their arrival.

Medical examinations must be completed in Russia before the fingerprinting.

If a foreign national fails to receive the medical examination or their exam yields an unfavorable result, the foreign national could have their intended stay in Russia reduced immediately.

Foreign nationals or their employer may schedule their medical examination through the Central Portal for State and Municipal Services.

The examination procedure, forms, fees and period of validity have not yet been determined by the Russian government.

Overview

On July 1, 2021, President Putin signed into law a new policy mandating certain foreign nationals to undergo fingerprinting and medical examinations. Foreign nationals entering Russia for employment, including Highly Qualified Specialists and citizens of other Eurasian Economic Union countries will be affected by this new procedure. The policy will go into effect beginning Dec. 29, 2021.

What Are the Changes?

This new policy is part of a law that was signed by President Putin on July 1, 2021. The medical examination to be completed in Russia will include testing for narcotics as well as infectious diseases that pose a threat to the public health of Russia.

Looking Ahead

The exact process, forms, fees and period of validity of the medical examination process have not yet been released. Employers who have questions about this new policy are encouraged to reach out to the Central Portal for State and Municipal Services in Russia until more information is released.

Originally published 13 July 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.