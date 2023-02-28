Russian Federation:
Деловая газета "Город N" опубликовала материал, посвященный судебному кейсу офиса GRATA International в Ростов-на-Дону
28 February 2023
GRATA International
GRATA International
Ростов-на-Дону:
"Мы
представляли
интересы
совладельца
дочки
крупного
турецкого производителя
стройматериалов.
Клиент
купил
землю в
Левобережной
промзоне
Ростова-на-Дону,
построил
цементный
завод и все
потерял,
поскольку
позднее
было
установлено,
что земля
незаконно
приобретена
продавцом
у
муниципалитета.
Мы
обращались
с иском к
продавцу о
взыскании
убытков в
виде
стоимости
земельного
участка.
Суд первой
инстанции
в иске
отказал, но
мы
намерены
добиваться
защиты
прав
клиента
дальше.
Дело
резонансное,
поскольку
в подобной
ситуации
оказались
и другие
инвесторы
Левобережной зоны.
Невозможность
возврата
своих
инвестиций
негативно
влияет на
инвестиционный
климат
Ростовской
области".
Подробнее
читайте здесь.
