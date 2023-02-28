GRATA International Ростов-на-Дону:

"Мы представляли интересы совладельца дочки крупного турецкого производителя стройматериалов. Клиент купил землю в Левобережной промзоне Ростова-на-Дону, построил цементный завод и все потерял, поскольку позднее было установлено, что земля незаконно приобретена продавцом у муниципалитета. Мы обращались с иском к продавцу о взыскании убытков в виде стоимости земельного участка. Суд первой инстанции в иске отказал, но мы намерены добиваться защиты прав клиента дальше. 

Дело резонансное, поскольку в подобной ситуации оказались и другие инвесторы Левобережной зоны. Невозможность возврата своих инвестиций негативно влияет на инвестиционный климат Ростовской области".

Подробнее читайте здесь.

