Stuart Levey, the first ever Under Secretary of the US Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, joins his former colleague Juan Zarate, Global Co-Managing Partner, for a one-on-one conversation about Levey's career and insights on some of the most important financial integrity topics of the day – from Russia sanctions to the state of the crypto industry. Levey brings deep experience from his storied career and in holding critical positions at some of the leading financial institutions in the world, including as Chief Legal Officer for HSBC and CEO of Diem. He shares a lifetime of lessons in financial integrity in a wide-ranging conversation with Zarate in this episode of FINCast.

