The EU Adopts Its 14th Sanctions Package Against Russia

On June 24, 2024, the EU adopted its 14th sanctions package of economic and individual restrictive measures (sanctions) against Russia.

The measures were adopted through (i) Council Regulation (EU) 2024/1739 of 24 June 2024 amending Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 and (ii) Council Regulation (EU) 2024/1745 of 24 June 2024 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014.

Both the EU Council and the EU Commission have issued a press release explaining the new measures. In addition, the EU Commission has issued a Frequently Asked Questions document which aims to provide further detailed information relating to the sanctions package.

We outline below the main elements of the sanctions package:

New designations

A total of 116 additional listings have been made, relating to 69 individuals and 47 entities. These listings impose asset freezes, and – in the case of the individuals – additional travel bans. Listings affect a number of sectors of the Russian Federation's economy, including companies active in defence and armament manufacture, space engineering, chemicals and explosives, as well as leading Russian energy companies. The listings also include certain transport and communication companies.

Furthermore, two individuals and two entities were designated for "significantly frustrating the provisions of" Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 and Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 by being involved in import of restricted goods to Russia. This demonstrates the focus of the EU on combatting circumvention of restrictive measures.