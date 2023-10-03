I. US SANCTIONS

OFAC Makes Russia-related Designations to Its SDN List: On September 14, 2023, the Departments of State and the Department of the Treasury imposed further sanctions on over 150 individuals and entities, including five Turkish firms and one Turkish individual, in connection with Russia's unlawful invasion of Ukraine. The Departments targeted individuals and entities including Russia's elites, industrial base, financial institutions, technology suppliers, and those engaged in sanctions evasion and circumvention, those complicit in furthering Russia's ability to wage war against Ukraine, and those responsible for bolstering Russia's future energy production. Read more >>

On September 14, 2023, the US State Department imposed sanctions on over 70 entities and individuals involved in expanding Russia's energy production and export capacity, operating in Russia's metals and mining sectors and aiding Russian individuals and entities in evading international sanctions. The Department of State also designated one Russian Intelligence Services officer and one Georgian-Russian oligarch. US Department of Commerce Targets 28 Companies from China, Russia, and Other Countries: On September 25, 2023, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) targeted 28 companies from China, Russia and other countries for conspiracy to violate US export controls and other activities contrary to US national security interests. The new designations included nine firms implicated in violating existing export controls through a scheme to supply a Russian company with components to build unmanned aerial vehicles for Russia's intelligence agency. Read more >>

On September 7, 2023, the Deputy Secretary of the Treasury and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General convened a Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Deputies meeting. At the meeting, participants from Australia, Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States discussed ongoing sanctions enforcement initiatives and noted the need to counter Russian elites and their proxy networks that continue to enable and profit from Putin's war economy. REPO members committed to taking steps to fully map Russian sovereign assets and ensure that Russian assets held in REPO member jurisdictions will remain immobilized until Russia pays for the damage it has caused to Ukraine. US Department of Commerce Meets with International Allies and Adds Important Updates to Its List of Controlled "Common High Priority" Items: On September 19, 2023, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) met with the UK, EU, and Japan to continue coordination in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As a result, BIS added seven new Harmonized System codes to its "common high priority" items list, including bearings needed for heavy vehicles or other machinery and antennae used for navigation systems. Read more >>

On September 28, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) issued a new guidance document for US industry to prevent high priority items from being shipped to Russia. The guidance recommends that exporters secure written confirmation from their customers to help prevent diversion, and provides a sample written attestation for this purpose. US Defense Secretary Announces Ukrainian Forces Will Soon Receive US Abrams Tanks: During his opening remarks at the 15 th Ukraine Defense Contact Group on September 19, 2023, the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd J. Austin, announced that the M1 Abrams tanks that the US had previously committed to "will be entering Ukraine soon." The Defense Secretary also highlighted that the US has committed additional security-assistance packages totalling more than $2 billion. These packages include urgently needed air defense, ammunition, and mine-clearing equipment. Read more >>

On August 31, 2023, the Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued a temporary denial order (TDO), suspending the export privileges of three individuals - Arthur Petrov, Zhanna Soldatenkova, and Ruslan Almetov - and four companies - Astrafteros Technokosmos LTD, Ultra Trade Service LLC, Juzhoi Electronic LLC, and LLC Electrocom VPK - all of which are part of a Russia-based illicit procurement network that supplies the Russian military. US Sanctions Authorities Delay KFC's Russia Exit: KFC's exit from Russia was delayed after OFAC issued a compliance guidance to the industry regarding the Russia "exit tax," while negotiations on the exit deal were ongoing. The delay illustrates how corporate exits have become more complicated as Russia has tightened its restrictions. Read more >>

II. EU SANCTIONS

III. UK SANCTIONS

UK and EU Russia-connected Iron and Steel Ban to Come into Force: On September 30, 2023, the Russia-connected iron and steel bans announced by the UK and EU will come into force prohibiting the import of iron and steel products from third countries which originate from Russia or are processed from Russian iron and steel. Companies are also required to provide evidence that this is not the case. UK Department for Business & Trade and Department for International Trade published guidance on the measures earlier this month, providing examples of what would/would not be prohibited. Read more >>

On September 21, 2023, OFSI issued General Licence INT/2023/3179120, which permits, among other things, any person designated under UK autonomous sanctions regulations to pay water companies for water and sewage services, subject to certain conditions. UK Government Updates High Priority Items Lists: On September 21, 2023, the UK's FCDO updated its list of controlled "common high priority" items (i.e. items identified as critical to Russia's war effort) by (i) adding 7 new product codes, including bearings needed for heavy vehicles or other machinery and antennae used for navigation systems and (ii) dividing Tier 3 of the list into mechanical and non-mechanical items. Read more >>

On September 18, 2023, a Belgian official announced that a ban on imports of Russian diamonds is expected to be agreed by the G7 in the next two or three weeks. According to the official, there would be a direct ban on purchases from 1 January 2024 as well as an indirect ban, which would be phased in over time. Earlier in 2023, the UK Prime Minister banned the import of Russian diamonds, copper, aluminium, and nickel. and UK Government Proscribes Wagner Group as Terrorist Organization: On September 15, 2023, the UK Government proscribed the Wagner Group as a terrorist organisation. Actively supporting and/or belonging to the Wagner Group is now a criminal offence that could be punished by imprisonment of up to 14 years and/or a fine. Read more >>

IV. RUSSIA/UKRAINE SANCTIONS

Russia Dodges G7 Price Cap Sanctions on Most of Its Oil Exports: Russia has succeeded in avoiding G7 sanctions on most of its oil exports, a shift in trade flows that will boost the Kremlin's revenues as crude rises towards $100 a barrel. Almost three-quarters of all seaborne Russian crude flows travelled without western insurance in August, a lever used to enforce the G7's $60-a-barrel oil price cap. The rise implies that Moscow is becoming more adept at circumventing the cap, allowing it to sell more of its oil at prices closer to international market rates. Read more >>

Russia has succeeded in avoiding G7 sanctions on most of its oil exports, a shift in trade flows that will boost the Kremlin's revenues as crude rises towards $100 a barrel. Almost three-quarters of all seaborne Russian crude flows travelled without western insurance in August, a lever used to enforce the G7's $60-a-barrel oil price cap. The rise implies that Moscow is becoming more adept at circumventing the cap, allowing it to sell more of its oil at prices closer to international market rates. Putin Extends 2014 Anti-Sanctions Measure Until the End of Next Year: Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the decree on response measures to Western sanctions until December 31, 2024. The new decree extends the duration of the food embargo introduced in 2014. These restrictions were a response to Western sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea to Russia, and covers beef, pork, poultry, fish, seafood, cheeses, milk, fruits, vegetables, etc. Read more >>

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the decree on response measures to Western sanctions until December 31, 2024. The new decree extends the duration of the food embargo introduced in 2014. These restrictions were a response to Western sanctions imposed after the annexation of Crimea to Russia, and covers beef, pork, poultry, fish, seafood, cheeses, milk, fruits, vegetables, etc. Russia Bans Entry to 23 British Individuals: On September 27, 2023, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added 23 British individuals to its "stop list", banning their entry into Russia. The full list of names was not published, but the individuals are members of the UK's military, political, media, and academic communities, and certain individuals were named, including: (i) Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, (ii) Madeleine Alessandri, chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee, and (iii) Cressida Hogg, chair of British defence contractor BAE Systems. Read more >>

On September 27, 2023, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs added 23 British individuals to its "stop list", banning their entry into Russia. The full list of names was not published, but the individuals are members of the UK's military, political, media, and academic communities, and certain individuals were named, including: (i) Chief of the Defence Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, (ii) Madeleine Alessandri, chair of the Joint Intelligence Committee, and (iii) Cressida Hogg, chair of British defence contractor BAE Systems. Russia Suspends Fuel Exports Amid Shortages: On September 21, 2023, Russia announced that it had suspended exports of gasoline and diesel fuel to curb price hikes during harvest season amid reports of gasoline shortages in the country's southern regions. The government's press service stated that the move was a "temporary measure" in order to stabilise domestic prices. Fuel prices had risen due to high prices on world markets, devaluation of the rouble and a sharp reduction in the fuel damper by the government. Read more >>

On September 21, 2023, Russia announced that it had suspended exports of gasoline and diesel fuel to curb price hikes during harvest season amid reports of gasoline shortages in the country's southern regions. The government's press service stated that the move was a "temporary measure" in order to stabilise domestic prices. Fuel prices had risen due to high prices on world markets, devaluation of the rouble and a sharp reduction in the fuel damper by the government. Putin Extends Gas Price Limit for Gazprom's Joint Venture with Wintershall and ÖMV: Russian President Vladimir Putin extended until October 1, 2024, a decree prohibiting Gazprom from buying gas from joint ventures with the German Wintershall Dea and the Austrian ÖMV above the fixed maximum price. The initial description began to operate on March 1, 2022. Read more >>

Russian President Vladimir Putin extended until October 1, 2024, a decree prohibiting Gazprom from buying gas from joint ventures with the German Wintershall Dea and the Austrian ÖMV above the fixed maximum price. The initial description began to operate on March 1, 2022. Russian Central Bank Extends Restrictions on Transfers of Non-Residents from "Unfriendly" Countries: Transfers abroad of funds of non-residents - both individuals and legal entities - from unfriendly countries from the accounts of brokers and trustees will be limited from October 1 for another six months, according to an order of the Central Bank of Russia. The regulator emphasized that the decision was made to maintain financial stability. On April 1, 2022, the Bank of Russia limited the transfers abroad of funds of non-resident individuals and legal entities from unfriendly countries from the accounts of Russian brokers. Read more >>

Transfers abroad of funds of non-residents - both individuals and legal entities - from unfriendly countries from the accounts of brokers and trustees will be limited from October 1 for another six months, according to an order of the Central Bank of Russia. The regulator emphasized that the decision was made to maintain financial stability. On April 1, 2022, the Bank of Russia limited the transfers abroad of funds of non-resident individuals and legal entities from unfriendly countries from the accounts of Russian brokers. Kremlin Has Blocked 18 Billion Dollars in Profits of Companies from "Unfriendly" Countries: Western companies that have continued to operate in Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have generated billions of dollars in profits, but the Kremlin has blocked them from accessing the cash in an effort to turn the screw on "unfriendly" nations. Groups from such countries accounted for $18bn of the $20bn in Russian profits that overseas companies reported for 2022 alone. Local earnings of companies have been locked in Russia since the imposition last year of a dividend payout ban on businesses from "unfriendly" countries including the US, UK and all EU members. While such transactions can be approved under exceptional circumstances, few withdrawal permits have been issued. Read more >>

Western companies that have continued to operate in Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have generated billions of dollars in profits, but the Kremlin has blocked them from accessing the cash in an effort to turn the screw on "unfriendly" nations. Groups from such countries accounted for $18bn of the $20bn in Russian profits that overseas companies reported for 2022 alone. Local earnings of companies have been locked in Russia since the imposition last year of a dividend payout ban on businesses from "unfriendly" countries including the US, UK and all EU members. While such transactions can be approved under exceptional circumstances, few withdrawal permits have been issued. Russia Raises Interest Rates to 13% Amid Inflation Concerns: Russia's Central Bank raised interest rates from 12% to 13% on Friday as it said it remains concerned about an inflationary spiral taking hold across the Russian economy. The move is the second rate hike in two months following an emergency meeting in August held after the Russian ruble fell below 100 against the US dollar. The ruble has since dipped just below the crucial level — seen as a barometer of economic health by many Russians — but has failed to strengthen significantly. A falling currency pushes up the price of goods that use imported parts. Meanwhile, record labor shortages are driving wages higher, which also adds to price concerns. Read more >>

Russia's Central Bank raised interest rates from 12% to 13% on Friday as it said it remains concerned about an inflationary spiral taking hold across the Russian economy. The move is the second rate hike in two months following an emergency meeting in August held after the Russian ruble fell below 100 against the US dollar. The ruble has since dipped just below the crucial level — seen as a barometer of economic health by many Russians — but has failed to strengthen significantly. A falling currency pushes up the price of goods that use imported parts. Meanwhile, record labor shortages are driving wages higher, which also adds to price concerns. State Property Fund of Ukraine Issues a Register of Sanctioned Assets: The Digital Transformation Office of the State Property Fund has launched a website that contains a list of all seized assets of Russians and collaborators that have been transferred to the Fund's management. The register contains information on 136 sanctioned assets and is available at the following link: www.sanlist.spfu.gov.ua. Read more >>

The Digital Transformation Office of the State Property Fund has launched a website that contains a list of all seized assets of Russians and collaborators that have been transferred to the Fund's management. The register contains information on 136 sanctioned assets and is available at the following link: www.sanlist.spfu.gov.ua. Ukraine Confiscated the Property of 28 Sanctioned Persons in One Year: The Supreme Anti-corruption Court of Ukraine transferred property of 28 natural and legal persons subject to sanctions to the state possession between 1 September 2022 and 1 September 2023. During the year, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed 29 lawsuits for the recovery of assets into the state's possession, 28 of them were satisfied (in the first instance). 25 of the adopted decisions have already entered into legal force, the rest are either under appeal or at the stage of entry into force. Read more >>

The Supreme Anti-corruption Court of Ukraine transferred property of 28 natural and legal persons subject to sanctions to the state possession between 1 September 2022 and 1 September 2023. During the year, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine filed 29 lawsuits for the recovery of assets into the state's possession, 28 of them were satisfied (in the first instance). 25 of the adopted decisions have already entered into legal force, the rest are either under appeal or at the stage of entry into force. Aeroflot Settles Dispute with an Irish Lessor over 18 Aircraft: The Russian airline Aeroflot has completed a settlement of the dispute with the Irish company AerCap regarding 18 aircraft that were leased from it. Ownership of the aircraft and engines passed to NSK Insurance Company LLC, which paid the amount for the aircraft to settle the dispute. The company's press service clarified that they continue negotiations with other lessors to resolve disputes regarding other aircraft. Read more >>

The Russian airline Aeroflot has completed a settlement of the dispute with the Irish company AerCap regarding 18 aircraft that were leased from it. Ownership of the aircraft and engines passed to NSK Insurance Company LLC, which paid the amount for the aircraft to settle the dispute. The company's press service clarified that they continue negotiations with other lessors to resolve disputes regarding other aircraft. Moscow Court Declines to Hear US Reporter Gershkovich's New Appeal against Detention: On September 19, 2023, Moscow City Court declined to hear US reporter Evan Gershkovich's latest appeal against his pre-trial detention on spying charges, sending it back to the Lefortovo district court citing procedural violations. Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29, 2023, in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. No date has been set for his trial, and in August, 2023, his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to November 30. Read more >>

On September 19, 2023, Moscow City Court declined to hear US reporter Evan Gershkovich's latest appeal against his pre-trial detention on spying charges, sending it back to the Lefortovo district court citing procedural violations. Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested on March 29, 2023, in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage that carry up to 20 years in prison. No date has been set for his trial, and in August, 2023, his detention in Moscow's Lefortovo prison was extended by three months to November 30. Ukraine's Zelenskyy Vetoes New Asset Declaration Bill Amid Ongoing Struggle against Graft: On September 12, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vetoed legislation that allowed officials to continue not disclosing their assets, as Kyiv struggles to clamp down on corruption and assure allies that it's committed to fighting graft. The announcement came days after Zelenskyy pushed out his defense minister and shuffled several other top officials amid growing concerns that corruption and embezzlement have continued despite the ongoing Russian invasion. Read more >>

V. OTHER NOTABLE DEVELOPMENTS

Canada Imposes 63 Sanctions against Russia Individuals and Entities: On September 22, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced 63 sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada. The individuals and entities were involved in the illegal movement and detention of Ukrainian children, the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda, as well as the nuclear programs of the Russian federation. Read more >>

On September 22, 2023, Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced 63 sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to Canada. The individuals and entities were involved in the illegal movement and detention of Ukrainian children, the generation and dissemination of disinformation and propaganda, as well as the nuclear programs of the Russian federation. Australia Backs International Court Action against Russia: On September 21, 2023, Australia's solicitor-general, Stephen Donaghue, made an appearance at the International Court of Justice to argue the Court has jurisdiction to hear a case against Russia for its "illegal and immoral" invasion of Ukraine. The case involves Ukraine's claim that alleges Russia violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which both Ukraine and Russia are parties. Read more >>

On September 21, 2023, Australia's solicitor-general, Stephen Donaghue, made an appearance at the International Court of Justice to argue the Court has jurisdiction to hear a case against Russia for its "illegal and immoral" invasion of Ukraine. The case involves Ukraine's claim that alleges Russia violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which both Ukraine and Russia are parties. South Korea, Japan, and US Agree to Take Stern Measures against Potential Arms Deal Between Russia and North Korea: On September 22, 2023, Seoul's Foreign Minister, Park Jin, US Secretary, Anthony Blinken, and Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, met to express deep concerns over Russia and North Korea's military cooperation and agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution. Read more >>

On September 22, 2023, Seoul's Foreign Minister, Park Jin, US Secretary, Anthony Blinken, and Japanese Foreign Minister, Yoko Kamikawa, met to express deep concerns over Russia and North Korea's military cooperation and agreed to respond firmly to any acts that threaten regional security in violation of the U.N. Security Council resolution. Kazakhstan Promises to Follow Sanctions Regime against Russia: Kazakhstan "will definitely follow" the sanctions regime against Russia, President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a press conference after negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Since April of this year, Kazakhstan began to require the issuance of accompanying invoices for goods when trading with EAEU countries. The measure was taken to prevent circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions and limit parallel imports. Read more >>

Kazakhstan "will definitely follow" the sanctions regime against Russia, President of the Republic Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a press conference after negotiations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Since April of this year, Kazakhstan began to require the issuance of accompanying invoices for goods when trading with EAEU countries. The measure was taken to prevent circumvention of anti-Russian sanctions and limit parallel imports. Trudeau Pledges Canada's Support for Ukraine and Punishment for Russia: On September 23, 2023, Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced several support measures for Ukraine including military, economic, and humanitarian assistance. Canada's pledge to stand with Ukraine will include $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years. This assistance will include providing Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter jets, support for Leopard 2 battle tank maintenance, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles, and ammunition. Canada and Ukraine also agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including those from the Russian Central Bank. Read more >>

On September 23, 2023, Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced several support measures for Ukraine including military, economic, and humanitarian assistance. Canada's pledge to stand with Ukraine will include $650 million in new military assistance over the next three years. This assistance will include providing Ukraine with 50 armoured vehicles, pilot and maintenance instructors for F-16 fighter jets, support for Leopard 2 battle tank maintenance, 35 drones with high-resolution cameras, light vehicles, and ammunition. Canada and Ukraine also agreed to establish a working group with G7 partners to study seizure and forfeiture of Russian assets, including those from the Russian Central Bank. Japan Commits to Complying with US Sanctions Despite Energy Concerns: On September 19, 2023, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, confirmed that Japan will ensure a stable and steady energy supply while complying with US sanctions related to Russia's Artic LNG 2 Project, where Mitsui, a Japanese Trading Company, and JOGMEC, a state-owned Japan organization, were set to receive a combined 2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year from the Russian project. Read more >>

On September 19, 2023, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, confirmed that Japan will ensure a stable and steady energy supply while complying with US sanctions related to Russia's Artic LNG 2 Project, where Mitsui, a Japanese Trading Company, and JOGMEC, a state-owned Japan organization, were set to receive a combined 2 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas per year from the Russian project. International Criminal Court Opens Field Office in Kyiv to Track Russian War Crimes: On September 14, 2023, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office announced that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kyiv as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine. The office in the Ukrainian capital is the ICC's largest outside of The Hague and has opened after it has been reported that more than 104,000 war crimes had been registered during Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Read more >>

On September 14, 2023, Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office announced that the International Criminal Court (ICC) had opened a field office in Kyiv as part of efforts to hold Russian forces accountable for potential war crimes committed during its invasion of Ukraine. The office in the Ukrainian capital is the ICC's largest outside of The Hague and has opened after it has been reported that more than 104,000 war crimes had been registered during Russia's aggression against Ukraine. Kim Tells Putin That Russia Has North Korea's 'Full and Unconditional Support': On September 13, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who offered his country's "full and unconditional support" to defend what he said was Russia's security interests, in an apparent reference to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin showed Kim around Russia's most advanced space rocket launch site in Russia's Far East and discussed the possibility of sending a North Korean cosmonaut into space. Read more >>and Read more >>

