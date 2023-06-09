The new rules under the merger simplification package will be applicable as of 1 September 2023.

Further details on the main changes are provided in an Explanatory Note accompanying the revised rules and Q&A .

On transmitting documents to the Commission , the new Communication introduces electronic notifications by default , and notably:

The primary changes of the 2023 merger simplification package aimed at streamlining merger review include, among others:

"Reducing administrative burden is a Commission-wide priority. The 2023 Merger simplification package adopted today widens the scope of our simplified procedure to review unproblematic mergers. The new rules also make the notification process significantly easier for the parties to the benefit not only of companies and advisors but also of the Commission, which will be able to focus its resources on the most complex cases."

On 20 April 2023, the Commission adopted a package of three measures in view of further simplifying procedures for reviewing concentrations under the EU Merger Regulation: (1) a revised Merger Implementing Regulation ( Implementing Regulation ); (2) a Notice on Simplified Procedure ( Notice ); and (3) a Communication on the transmission of documents ( Communication ).

