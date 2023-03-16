The OverRuled: Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:
02 Mar 2023 (OFAC):
On March 2, 2023, OFAC, BIS, and the DOJ issued a "Tri-Seal Compliance Note: Cracking Down on Third-Party Intermediaries Used to Evade Russia-Related Sanctions and Export Controls," a joint note intended to flag trends with respect to Russia-related sanctions and export control evasion activities and to provide related compliance guidance.
02 Mar 2023 (BIS):
