The OverRuled: Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

On March 2, 2023, OFAC, BIS, and the DOJ issued a "Tri-Seal Compliance Note: Cracking Down on Third-Party Intermediaries Used to Evade Russia-Related Sanctions and Export Controls," a joint note intended to flag trends with respect to Russia-related sanctions and export control evasion activities and to provide related compliance guidance.

