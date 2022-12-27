The Overruled - Russia Trade Controls Resource Center has been updated with the following actions:

19 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The moratorium on fines for certain violations of Russian currency controls is extended until the end of 2023.

19 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): Russian insurers are prohibited to transact with insurers and insurance brokers associated with "unfriendly" states.

16 Dec 2022 (EU): On December 16, 2022, the EU published its 9th round of sanctions, including, inter alia, a significant number of designations, including against two Russian Banks, new export controls and bans, and a prohibition on new investments in the Russian mining sector (subject to certain exceptions).

16 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Central Bank resolves not to change the key rate.

09 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): 200 more Canadian individuals added to the "personal sanctions" list by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

08 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): Russian companies are allowed to not disclose certain information until mid-2023.

07 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): The Russian Government further loosens the restrictions on registration of rights to aircrafts.

07 Dec 2022 (Russia - Countermeasures): New temporary Russian import customs duties established in respect of certain categories of goods originating from "unfriendly" states.

