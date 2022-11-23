Renato Antonini, Eva Monard, and Byron Maniatis have authored an article published by Export Compliance Manager titled "The Russia Factor: A Transformation of EU Sanctions Policy ." The piece discusses the effects of the Russia invasion on EU sanctions policy, most notably the unprecedented speed and scope at which they were introduced. Monard states, "never before have such heavy sanctions been imposed on such a key trading partner" in the EU, going on to say that many of these changes to EU sanctions policy are here to stay.

The full article can be read at Export Compliance Manager (subscription required).

