29 March 2022 – We remain shocked by and deeply condemn the Russian military aggression in Ukraine and the resulting war and human suffering. One of our largest offices is in Kyiv and our thoughts are with our colleagues, their families, and the Ukrainian people.

We continue standing with the people of Ukraine and are united with those in governments and the business community calling for an immediate cessation of the acts of war, a withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine and the restoration of peace with no further delay.

We support the efforts for peace through international sanctions and informal boycotts to bring pressure to bear on the Russian authorities to cease the aggression and stop the war in Ukraine.

We ensure compliance with applicable local, EU, UK and US sanctions regimes and will not work for Russian clients falling within the remits of such sanctions. Throughout the Firm, we are not accepting new mandates from Russian state entities, Russian government-controlled entities, enterprises or individuals that we have identified as having ties to the current Russian Government, and from any other client otherwise associated with or supporting the Russian Government that would be inconsistent with our values. We are reviewing all existing and new mandates with a connection to Russia and Belarus to ensure that our work remains consistent with our values and our policies. We support our Ukrainian and all other Partners in taking further enhanced approaches to client acceptance involving clients with a connection to Russia and Belarus.

We continue helping and supporting our Kyiv colleagues, as well as the people of Ukraine wherever we can. Across our Firm, we continue providing pro bono and significant financial support in response to the impacts of the war and the resulting humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and throughout Europe.

Patrik Bolf, Firm Managing Partner and Jason Mogg, Firm Senior Partner

