Key Points

The Russian government approved a 9-day workplace shutdown

Overview

The Russian government announced that nationwide non-working days will be introduced from Oct. 30, 2021, to Nov. 7, 2021, to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Workers will continue to receive salary payment in full during the shutdown. Federal and regional governments will determine how essential businesses operate during this time.

What are the Changes?

The Russian government will implement workplace shutdowns for 9 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the Russian government website and Envoy's website for future updates and additional information.

Originally published 22 October, 2021

