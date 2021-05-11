In this webinar, the panelists discuss global mobility and immigration issues during the pandemic and provide examples from their countries: Germany, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine. They look at who can apply to enter a country, what you need to do upon entry and the internal restrictions to follow once in the country.
Ius Laboris employment law firms participating to this webinar are: Kliemt.HR Lawyers (Germany), Bener Law Office (Turkey), ALRUD (Russia) and Vasil Kisil & Partners (Ukraine).
