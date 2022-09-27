In accordance with Article 5 of the Federal Law ? 422-FZ from 27.11.2018, citizens of the EAEU countries (that is, citizens of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan) will be able to register as self-employed in Russia.

To register, it is necessary to obtain a Tax Identification Number (TIN). It may be obtained from the Tax Inspection of the Russian Federation, which deals with individuals, or from the authorized banks ().

The tax rate will be 4% (when rendering services/performing works to individuals); 6% (when rendering services/performing works to legal entities or individual entrepreneurs).

The advantages of such registration are legal income in the Russian Federation, privileges as Russian citizens, including the right to a tax deduction in the amount of 10,000 roubles.

