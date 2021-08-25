ARTICLE

Letter № 14-4/10/P-5532 dated 23 July 2021, issued by the Russian Ministry of Labour, together with the Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights (Rospotrebnadzor), recommends that employers should grant additional paid days off in order for their employees to get vaccinated. Companies are further recommended to promote and encourage vaccination among their employees – explain its efficiency, types of vaccines, vaccination facilities, share positive experiences of colleagues who have already been vaccinated, etc.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

Employers should consider granting paid days off in order for their employees to get vaccinated. This will demonstrate the company's good faith in case of a Rospotrebnadzor audit. Companies that choose to grant additional paid days should approve a policy/order related to this benefit.

