From 1 January 2022, employers with more than 25 employees must post information on the unified digital platform "Work in Russia".

The key sections to be published are:

open vacancies and required qualifications,

special workplaces equipped for disabled people.

The amendment is aimed to aggregate all vacancies on one platform and thus boost employment opportunities.

Also, from 1 July 1 2021 companies must report on the Work in Russia when they refuse to hire a candidate who was referred to them by the state employment agency.

Key Action Points for Human Resources and In-house Counsel

If your company has no account on Work in Russia, it is high time to create one. Be ready to post vacancies as of 1 January 2022 (at least the mandatory vacancies for disabled candidates). Report your decision on candidates that were referred to you by the state employment agency.

