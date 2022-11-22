On November 15, 2022, Dmitry Samigullin, Managing Partner of GRATA International Samara, held a webinar: "Formation of partnerships between business co-owners".

At the webinar Dmitry told:

How to create projects in partnership and co-ownership?

Which partners (co-owners) to take, and which - in no case?

What issues should partners discuss?

What answers do not fit and you need to ask further?

How should this discussion be concluded?

Read more in the presentation.

The recording of the webinar is available on the YouTube channel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.