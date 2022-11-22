Russian Federation:
Managing Partner Of The Firm Held A Webinar: Formation Of Partnerships Between Business Co-Owners
22 November 2022
GRATA International
On November 15, 2022, Dmitry Samigullin, Managing Partner of
GRATA International Samara, held a webinar: "Formation of
partnerships between business co-owners".
At the webinar Dmitry told:
- How to create projects in partnership and co-ownership?
- Which partners (co-owners) to take, and which - in no
case?
- What issues should partners discuss?
- What answers do not fit and you need to ask further?
- How should this discussion be concluded?
Read more in the presentation.
The recording of the webinar is available on the YouTube
channel.
