Global Overview – International Arbitration 2023
In 2023, the international arbitration landscape is dominated by macroeconomic factors. The inflationary pressures combined with price volatility and the use of sanctions by governments following Russia's invasion of Ukraine have caused serious difficulties for businesses across the globe. This is leading to a proliferation of disputes across a wide range of sectors as businesses seek to recoup some of their pandemic losses through arbitration. The areas that are seeing the most disputes are construction, the energy sector and transport and commodities. Against this backdrop, it is unsurprising that most leading arbitral institutions reported a record – or close-to-record – caseload over the past year.
Originally Published by Chambers Global Practice Guides
