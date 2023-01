ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from Russian Federation

Large Award Of Damages And/or Equitable Compensation Ordered Against The Perpetrators Of A Labour Supply Fraud (Umbrella Care Ltd V Nisa And Ors) Gatehouse Chambers Dispute Resolution analysis: A large award of damages and/or equitable compensation has been made against the directors and connected companies of a company which was used to perpetrate...

What Does 2023 Hold For PI Lawyers? Gatehouse Chambers Judgment from the Court of Appeal is awaited in the two test cases (Rabot v Hassam, Briggs v Laditam) which have been leapfrogged together from the palais de justice which is the County...

Adjudication Enforcement: Arbitration Provisions Weightmans Adjudication is a short form dispute resolution procedure for qualifying "construction contracts" under the Housing, Grants Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 ("the Act").

Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Comparative Guide Herbert Smith Freehills Enforcement of Foreign Judgments Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Arbitration Law: The Swiss Arbitration Centre Introduces Supplemental Swiss Rules For Corporate Law Disputes Lenz & Staehelin Based on the model arbitration clause of the Swiss Rules, the Supplemental Swiss Rules propose a model statutory arbitration clause ..