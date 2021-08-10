ARTICLE

GRATA International is an international law firm that provides services in the following practices, including corporate law, international trade and customs law, project finance and public-private partnership, real estate, litigation, intellectual property, etc.

Our experience and knowledge allow our clients to conquest serious disputes and settle complex issues in the most efficient way. We adhere to very responsible approach to every case and properly perform our obligations to the clients.

GRATA International experts are professional lawyers, attorneys, who have extensive experience in addressing legal issues in various areas of law, take active part in drafting bills as experts, thus providing high-quality services and participating in the creation of a favourable legal and business climate.

GRATA International is a global team uniting the unique expertise of more than 250 highly qualified lawyers in more than 18 locations.

Since its foundation in 1992, GRATA International has been striving to provide its clients with the high-quality legal services, always expanding the range of services and a network of partner offices.

As a part of our enhanced range of services and an expanded network of offices, we would like to offer a new service – Dispute resolution in Turkey and Switzerland.

Taking into account the opportunities offered by Turkey and Switzerland within the framework of doing business, GRATA International has associate office, Baspinar & Partners, in Istanbul, and representative office in Zurich.

Baspinar & Partners is dedicated to helping clients manage risk, maximize opportunities and move their business forward. Our attorneys are nimble, creative and pragmatic, working tenaciously to protect and promote our clients' interests in and around the area. At Baspinar & Partners, you'll find a collective determination and an entrepreneurial spirit. We're business-oriented lawyers equally comfortable in the boardroom and the courtroom.

Our Switzerland representative encompassing virtually every practice in which the firm is involved, representing multinational corporations, not-for-profit institutions and individuals in corporate, litigation, finance, labor and employment, tax and intellectual property matters.

The firm's ability to provide high-quality outcome using access to many world jurisdictions, as well as the ability to address the most complicated assignments of clients in the most effective way for both parties, is our main advantages that we implement in our Turkey and Switzerland offices.

For your convenience, GRATA International offers this service according to the "one-stop-shop" principle. All communication in relation to your project can be carried out with our lawyers and experts from the Moscow office by Partner, Vyachslav Khorovskiy, who will then coordinate all the work with our team in a different jurisdiction.

Our team will be happy to assist you with:

Pre-trial settlement

Representation in courts of all instances/arbitration courts

Enforcement procedures support

Enforcing awards and decisions of foreign courts and arbitrations

Taking interim measures in arbitration proceedings abroad

Legal supports during state authorities' inspections

Acting as a local law expert in arbitration proceedings abroad

We are confident, that the combination of a high level of professionalism of our experts, offices in the above-mentioned countries and coordination of your project in your country, will provide you with prompt and quality legal services for dispute resolution in Turkey and Switzerland offices.

