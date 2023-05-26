The TCPD will continue with high-level meetings, as well as ongoing discussions at technical level.

Furthermore, in view of continuing close collaboration under the TCPD, agency experts from the DOJ and FTC will be sent to Brussels to support implementation of the Digital Markets Act (DMA), which entered into force on 1 November 2022 and is applicable as of 2 May 2023 (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 92 of 18 November 2022 ).

On 30 March 2023, the third meeting of the EU-US Joint Technology Competition Policy Dialogue (TCPD) took place in Washington, D.C. with European Commission Executive Vice-President and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Chair Lina Khan, and the Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Jonathan Kanter. To recall, the TCPD was launched on 7 December 2021 to further consolidate cooperation efforts to ensure and promote fair competition in the digital sector (see also Jones Day COVID-19 Update No. 91 of 9 November 2022 ). On the occasion of this third TCPD meeting, FTC Chair Khan stated that the TCPD "continues to provide an invaluable forum for the U.S. agencies to engage with the European Commission on challenges in digital markets. At this moment of unique risk and opportunity, it is especially critical that we deepen our cooperation with key enforcement partners." The third meeting's discussions centered on:

