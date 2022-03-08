According to media reports, Google announced that, "in light of extraordinary circumstances," it is stopping all advertising sales in Russia. Google said that, "The situation is evolving quickly, and we will continue to share updates when appropriate."

Earlier this week, Russian authorities ordered Google to pull advertising that it said was "false political information" about the situation in Ukraine.

Google's announcement follows action taken by Google and others, last week, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. For example, Facebook announced that it is prohibiting Russian state media from running advertising on its platform worldwide. Twitter said that it is temporarily pausing all advertising in Ukraine and Russia "to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it." And, Google previously announced that it would be blocking Russian state media from running ads on its platforms and also suspending their ability to monetize its content.

